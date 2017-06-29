How much did primary candidates spend? More than ever before

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Newly released election data show the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor broke a campaign spending record with more than $42.5 million spent in this year’s primary.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission on Wednesday published the latest reports compiled after the June 6 primary. The reports show that wealthy Democratic nominee Phil Murphy spent $21.7 million, nearly four times as much as the other Democrats combined. The next highest spender was Republican nominee Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who spent nearly $3.5 million. Spending in this year’s race breaks the previous record set in 2001 when, adjusting for inflation, $41.2 million was spent. Murphy surged to victory over five competitors after loaning his campaign more than $16 million.

He pledged to accept state funds in the Nov. 7 election, capping spending at $13.8 million.