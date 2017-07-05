Drivers affected by shutdown getting extension on documents

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers in New Jersey who could not renew some documents due to the state government shutdown are getting a brief reprieve.

The state Motor Vehicle Commission announced Tuesday it’s granting a two-day extension to people whose driver’s license, permits, registrations or inspection stickers had expired on Friday. An MVC spokesman says these documents will now be valid through until Thursday. MVC offices have been shuttered since Saturday, when the shutdown took effect. But they are due to reopen Wednesday after lawmakers and Republican Gov. Chris Christie reached an agreement on the state budget.