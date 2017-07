LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police say passengers aboard a sailboat escaped injury when it capsized at the Jersey shore.

Troopers from the agency’s marine bureau responded to the Forked River in Lacey around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. They were able to upright the boat in about 10 minutes and the passengers were able to go back on board. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were aboard the sailboat or what caused it to capsize. The matter remains under investigation.