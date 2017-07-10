Authorities: Man fabricated claims of shootings at his home

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man fabricated stories about three assailants who he said twice tried to shoot him at his home.

Lakewood police and Ocean County law enforcement agencies went to the 21-year-old man’s home Friday after he claimed three armed men were outside his residence. They were called by a passing motorist who saw the man “running for his life” and that the man claimed he had jumped from a second-floor window to escape. Authorities say the man then called police around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to report that the assailants had returned and were shooting into his home. But responding officers found no evidence of a shooting. The man was taken to a hospital for medical and psychological evaluations. Authorities say he may face charges of creating false public alarms.