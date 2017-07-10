Val Emmich – Leave The Past Behind

“WHAT DO YOU DO?”

It’s the question I fear most. I never know how to answer. I do lots of things. Or more to the point, I make a living doing lots of different things. For that, I feel very lucky.

I started playing music and writing songs when I was fifteen. After graduating Rutgers University, I got my first record deal with Sony/Epic. Since then, I’ve released more than a dozen albums as a singer-songwriter and toured the U.S. several times over. The Star-Ledger very kindly proclaimed me “one of the finest songwriters in the Garden State, [and] also one of the most prolific.”

I’ve also been acting since I was eighteen. I’ve had roles on Vinyl (HBO), 30 Rock (NBC), The Big C (Showtime) and Ugly Betty (ABC) and been featured in a bunch of commercials.

Last but not least, I write fiction. My debut novel, The Reminders (available for preorder now), is based on a short story that won an award in Glimmer Train’s New Writers competition and will be published on May 30 by Little Brown in the U.S./Canada and by a dozen other publishers abroad. It has also been optioned for a film. ~Val Emmich

facebook.com/valemmichmusic

valemmich.com

