Ex-high school baseball coach admits sexting with players

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey high school baseball coach has pleaded guilty to child endangerment for sending sexually explicit text messages to several teenage players.

Bartholomew “Bart” McInerney made the plea Monday as part of a deal with Middlesex County prosecutors. It came just weeks before he was due to stand trial again. McInerney, who coached at St. Rose High School in Belmar, was convicted in January 2010 and sentenced to 18 years. But a state appellate court overturned the conviction in 2012, finding that the trial judge had given confusing or inadequate jury instructions. McInerney won’t have to serve any more prison time or register as a sex offender. Prosecutors say they made the plea deal because the victims wanted closure in the matter. During his trial, nearly a dozen players testified McInerney offered them cash for texts describing masturbation.