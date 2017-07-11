The Latest: First day of repair project has a routine feel

NEW YORK (AP) — Commuters leaving New York on the first day of a two-month repair project at the country’s busiest train hub are facing no known major problems.

The diversion of some New Jersey trains to Hoboken and the alternatives for Long Island Rail Road riders gave Penn Station the look of a routine Monday. Commuters waited for track assignments and then squeezed down the narrow stairways to the platforms, as they would any other afternoon. NJ Transit and Long Island Rail Road commuters will have to contend with fewer trains during peak periods until the repairs are completed by the end of August.