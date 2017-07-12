Closing arguments heard in Kushner mall lawsuit

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Testimony has concluded in the lawsuit involving Jared Kushner’s family’s real estate company’s redevelopment plan for a New Jersey mall.

The Asbury Park Press reports Superior Court Judge Lisa Thornton said she would give her finding in the coming days after closing arguments Tuesday. Four Eatontown residents are seeking to overturn a zoning decision for the Monmouth Mall project, claiming the borough violated New Jersey’s open public meetings law. Kushner Cos., which is owned by the family of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, looks to build apartments at the mall. The plaintiffs in the case say the public wasn’t able to participate in meetings when the modified zoning ordinance was approved because of overcrowding and accuse the borough of private negotiations. Town attorneys deny the accusations.