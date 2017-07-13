New Jersey Transit set to add dozens of new trains, buses

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit will be getting dozens of new trains and buses as part of a new spending plan adopted by the agency’s board of directors that also keeps fares stable.

The board on Wednesday unanimously adopted a $2.218 billion operating budget and a $1.367 billion capital budget. Officials plan to order 113 self-propelled, multi-level electric rail cars. They will replace the oldest cars in the rail fleet, the 40-year-old, single-level Arrow cars which frequently break down and cause delays. The new cars also will have roomier two-person seats instead of the disliked three-person seats found on the older cars. The agency also expects the delivery of another 185 new cruiser-style commuter buses. The new vehicles will join 187 new buses delivered in the last fiscal year.