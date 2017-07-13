The Latest: Christie office: Wildstein alone devised scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie’s spokesman says the mastermind of the George Washington Bridge scandal came up with the scheme by himself and created the culture that led to it.

Brian Murray said Wednesday after David Wildstein was sentenced to three years’ probation that Wildstein himself established the culture at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that resulted in the lane closures in Fort Lee timed to coincide with the start of the school year as political payback. Wildstein said in court that he and the other defendants drank Christie’s “Kool Aid” and gave him their trust without him earning it. Christie, a Republican, wasn’t charged and has denied knowledge of the plot.