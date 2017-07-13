Woman found dead in parking lot

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a woman found in a convenience store parking lot.

The Asbury Park Press reports the woman was found Wednesday after a Brick police officer noticed the car she was in had been in a 7-Eleven parking lot for several hours. Police say the officer thought the woman was unresponsive and broke a window before finding her dead. Investigators say the woman was in the passenger seat of the car. Police haven’t released the woman’s name.