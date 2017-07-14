Father doesn’t need police help, delivers baby roadside

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer who was called to help a woman in labor on the roadside says he merely supervised as a take-charge father delivered the baby himself.

Natalie Ward Cabral was born Thursday to father Erik and mother Jane. She takes her middle name from the cross street in West Windsor where her parents had pulled over en route to the hospital.

West Windsor Police Officer Kyle LaForge told NJ.com he was among those called to assist, but he just made sure mother and baby were healthy.

Erik Cabral cut the cord and bundled the newborn up before posing for pictures with responding officers, which the department posted on Facebook .

He also asked for a copy of the police report so he can frame it.