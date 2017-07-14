Severe weather forecast across New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of severe weather across New Jersey.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Thursday for most of the state.

There is also a flash flood watch in effect for parts of northern New Jersey.

That’s on top of excessive heat warnings in effect for Gloucester, Camden, and northwest Burlington counties. A heat advisory is posted for Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, western Monmouth, Salem, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May and southern Burlington counties.

Officials say people should drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and avoid prolonged exposure outdoors.

Forecasters say cooler air will start moving into the region on Friday.