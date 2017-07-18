Engineers force commuter rail cancelations

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Engineers are forcing train cancelations while New York City area commuters deal with schedule changes caused by Amtrak maintenance.

New Jersey Transit has to cancel an early-morning North Jersey Coast Line train Tuesday because it didn’t have a crew to operate it. NJ Transit spokeswoman Penny Bassett says about five trains were canceled Monday on the Coast Line and Northeast Corridor for the same reason. Bassett says as result of the schedule change caused by Amtrak repairs, some engineers chose not to work under terms of their contract. Meanwhile, NJ Transit is using buses Tuesday for the Princeton Shuttle rail service following Amtrak maintenance to the overhead wires. Crews are replacing aging signals and several thousand feet of track over a two-month period following two derailments and other problems.