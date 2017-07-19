Man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing he called in

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A 54-year-old Lakewood man has pleaded guilty to a fatal stabbing that he reported in a 911 call.

Ocean County authorities say Dimitri Darzhinov admitted stabbing 54-year-old Gela Suqiashvilli in June 2016. Investigators discovered it was Darzhinov who had reported the stabbing in a 911 call after he left the apartment where the attack occurred. Darzhinov pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated manslaughter. Lakewood police officers found Suqiashvilli sitting on a chair unresponsive and suffering from multiple puncture and slash wounds to his upper torso and face. An investigation revealed Darzhinov and the victim had been wrestling before the stabbing occurred. Darzhinov’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1.