New York, Philadelphia TV stations, others to host debates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New York and Philadelphia TV stations along with university, media other sponsors will be hosting three debates in this year’s contest to succeed New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission on Tuesday selected a partnership of ABC, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Univision, Rutgers and the League of Women Voters for one debate along with a group that includes CBS, William Paterson University and Gannett to host another of the two gubernatorial debates. NJTV and Montclair State University will host a debate for the as-yet-unnamed candidates for lieutenant governor. Dates and times have not been set. The top candidates are Democrat Phil Murphy, who has an edge in the polls, and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. Running mates have not yet been announced.