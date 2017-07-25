Lifeguards out for run rescue girl, 10, from rip current

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Two lifeguards out for a run along a New Jersey beach helped rescue a girl who got caught in a rip current.

Chadwick Beach lifeguards Matt Schwartz and Brett Tusinac were on a physical training run along a stretch of water in Brick Township that is not heavily monitored when they heard the 10-year-old’s cries for help on Monday afternoon. Lifeguard captain Ed Peters tells the Asbury Park Press they ran into the rough surf, swam out about 50 yards and pulled the girl ashore. The girl was shaken, but unharmed. Peters says the lifeguards were in the right place at the right time.