Officials: New Jersey forest fire started by lightning

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a fire that burned 3,500 acres in a remote part of New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest was started by a lightning strike.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said Monday that several trees were struck Wednesday night. Investigators believe a pine tree caught fire and the flames spread to nearby trees before the blaze was noticed Thursday. The agency says the fire is now completely contained and controlled. Smoke drifted through parts of southern New Jersey while the fire burned. The Ocean County sheriff’s office said it could be smelled 30 miles away in Long Beach Island and people reported seeing smoke in Atlantic County as well.