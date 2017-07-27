Democratic running to replace Christie picks running mate

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Democrat in New Jersey’s governor’s race has chosen a state lawmaker to be his running mate.

Phil Murphy is announcing Wednesday that Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver is joining his ticket as the candidate for lieutenant governor. Murphy and Oliver are taking on current Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in November’s general election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Guadagno is expected to announce her running mate this week. Oliver was the first African American woman to serve as Assembly speaker, before losing the position to Vincent Prieto in 2013. Green Party candidate the Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale on Tuesday announced media commentator Lisa Durden as his running mate.