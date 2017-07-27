Officials close 15 New Jersey beaches

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials have now closed 15 beaches in New Jersey because of elevated bacteria levels.

The state Environmental Protection Department found high levels of bacteria Wednesday. Seven beaches in Atlantic City alone were closed. The series of shutdowns come after three beaches were closed for water quality issues Tuesday. Environmental officials say heavy rains that result in runoff water containing chemicals and bird droppings is responsible for the spike in bacteria. Atlantic County public health officer Patricia Diamond tells the Press of Atlantic City heavy rainfall on consecutive days puts a burden on the ocean. Diamond adds that bodies of water need a chance to recover. The state will continue testing to determine when bacteria levels drop.

Atlantic County:

Atlantic City: Annapolis Ave

Annapolis Ave Atlantic City: Bartram

Bartram Atlantic CIty: Georgia

Georgia Atlantic City Missouri

Missouri Atlantic City: Montgomery Ave

Montgomery Ave Atlantic City: North Carolina

North Carolina Atlantic City: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Somers Poin t – New Jersey Ave (bay beach)

t – New Jersey Ave (bay beach) Ventnor City: Austin Avebue

Austin Avebue Ventnor City: Dorset:

Dorset: Ventnor City: New Haven

New Haven Ventnor City: Washington (as a safety precaution because of its closeness to the other beaches)

Ocean County:

Beachwood : Beachwood Beach West

: Beachwood Beach West Pine Beach: West Beach Avon Road

West Beach Avon Road Stafford: Jennifer

Advisories:

Monmouth County:

Sea Girt: The Terrace

The Terrace Sea Girt: Beacon Blvd

Ocean County: