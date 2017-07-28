New Jersey offering gun buybacks in 3 cities

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to take more guns off the streets.

The state on Friday and Saturday is holding a gun buyback program at churches in Newark, Trenton and Camden. Residents can turn in up to three guns, with no questions asked. The state will pay $100 for rifles or shotguns, $120 for handguns and $200 for assault weapons. Officials say the purpose of the program is to take the firearms out of circulation before they can take a life. The guns taken in will be melted down and destroyed.