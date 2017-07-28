New Jersey’s GOP candidate for governor picks running mate

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Republican candidate for governor has selected as her lieutenant governor a Cuban-born mayor who supported U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential bid.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on Thursday presented Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo as her running mate during an announcement in West New York. They’ll later participate in a property tax discussion in Voorhees. The attorney was 2 years old when his family immigrated to the United States in 1966. He co-chaired Rubio’s New Jersey presidential team in 2016, when Rubio challenged Gov. Chris Christie and others for the GOP nomination. Her Democratic opponent, Phil Murphy, on Wednesday picked Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver as his running mate. Oliver was the first black woman to serve as Assembly speaker.