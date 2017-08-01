NJ Transit offers rail service to Coldplay concert

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit is offering train service to MetLife Stadium for the Coldplay concert.

Service begins from Secaucus at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

There is no direct service from Hoboken or New York’s Penn Station to the Meadowlands. Passengers must change trains at Secaucus.

The last train to the Meadowlands will depart Secaucus at 9:10 p.m. and the last train will not depart the Meadowlands complex any early than 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Passengers should purchase roundtrip tickets at their originating stations to avoid delays.

