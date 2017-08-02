Christie, Cuomo announce new Port Authority leadership

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie and New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo have appointed new leaders for the agency that controls the region’s airports, bridges and tunnels.

Christie and Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday they have picked former GOP New Jersey state Sen. Kevin O’Toole to be chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Cuomo’s special counsel for interagency initiatives, Rick Cotton, will serve as executive director.

O’Toole succeeds John Degnan, who has served since 2014. Cotton follows Pat Foye, who became executive director in 2011.

The announcement comes after the conviction of Christie aides over a political payback scheme involving the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closures. The Port Authority oversees the bridge. Two Christie appointees served at the agency during the scandal.