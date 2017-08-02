Christie signs bill giving workers back pay over shutdown

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has signed a bill that gives back pay to New Jersey state workers affected by this summer’s three-day government shutdown.

Christie said in statement Tuesday that the new law “justly reinstates” the pay state workers lost over the shutdown of nonessential government services from July 1 to July 3.

The Republican governor ordered some government services, including state parks, closed after he and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to enact a budget by the deadline. At issue was Christie’s demand to makeover the state’s biggest health insurer.

The shutdown ended after lawmakers sent Christie a budget and photos captured by NJ.com showed the governor lounging on Island Beach State Park, which was closed to the public.

Christie signed the nearly $35 billion budget by the July 4 holiday.