Manasquan pays $35,000 in false DUI arrest settlement

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town has paid $35,000 in a settlement with a man who claims he was falsely arrested on a drunken driving charge.

The Asbury Park Press reports Manasquan reached a settlement with Michael Mylod, of Farmingdale, in March following a 2015 lawsuit. In the suit, Mylod cited false arrest, malicious prosecution and civil rights violations in a 2014 arrest.

According to court documents, Mylod claims he was arrested after Detective Adam Pharo approached him while he was putting trash from his car in a garbage can at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Mylod claims Pharo planted a beer can in the garbage can and administered an inaccurate field sobriety test before Mylod passed a Breathalyzer test.

An attorney for Manasquan says the settlement was a business decision.