NJ Transit expands bus service during Penn Station repairs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit has added more bus service to accommodate commuters during major track work at New York’s Penn Station.

Commuters can take express buses to Manhattan from the Morristown and Madison train stations beginning Thursday morning.

NJ Transit also is adding two express buses from the Summit and Maplewood train stations.

The additional bus service will operate during the morning commute only and is in response to commuting patterns since the repairs began last month.

Trains from those areas are being diverted to Hoboken to accommodate the Penn Station repairs.

