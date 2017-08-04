Judge orders halt to New Jersey sand dune project

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A judge has ordered a government sand-dune construction project in New Jersey that has created huge ponds of bacteria-laden water and blocked off access to parts of the beach shut down for at least a week.

A state judge on Thursday ordered all sides to work out a remedial plan.

The ponds of standing water are exactly what Margate residents had warned of in previous, unsuccessful litigation against the government’s plan to build the protective sand dunes at the coastal town south of Atlantic City.

The work is part of a statewide effort to protect New Jersey’s 127-mile coastline following the devastation that Superstorm Sandy caused in 2012. But Margate has opposed it as unnecessary and harmful to its shoreline, and now a public health hazard.