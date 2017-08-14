Christie, governor hopefuls denounce white supremacists

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor and the candidates hoping to succeed him in this year’s election are denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of the violent clashes in Virginia.

Their statements came amid several weekend rallies in New Jersey to protest the deadly violence.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie, a staunch Trump supporter, wrote that “we reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville.” He called on “everyone in leadership to speak out.” Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the GOP’s gubernatorial candidate, condemned the violence. She said “only thoughtful dialogue and civil debate, not hatred, will heal our divisions.” Democratic nominee Phil Murphy called the violence “the sad result of when hate and bigotry are given a wink and nod by the President and those around him.”