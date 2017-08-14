Jesse Malin – Meet Me at the End of the World

Few in the modern musical landscape have reinvented themselves like Jesse Malin, whose songwriting has shape-shifted through decades and genres and left an indelible mark on hardcore, punk, folk, and everything in between. Malin’s career began on Manhattan’s Lower East Side at the age of 12, when founded the pioneering hardcore band Heart Attack. Out of the ashes of Heart Attack, Malin formed D Generation, the influential punk band described by Rolling Stone as “the best thing to happen to New York noise in the Nineties,” but the years of hard living and volatile personalities caught up with the band by the end of the decade, and Malin needed a change. His debut solo album, 2002’s The Fine Art Of Self Destruction, produced by Ryan Adams, was stripped-down, acoustic, raw, and intimate, and it was an un­qualified smash with press on both sides of the pond. Malin would spend the next decade-and-a-half blurring the lines be­tween singer-songwriter and punk rocker, releasing a string of celebrated records including 2004’s self-produced The Heat, 2007’s Glitter In The Gutter, and 201 O’s Love It To Life. Throughout it all, he continued to circle the globe relentlessly, touring with everyone from Gogol Bordello and The Hold Steady to The Gaslight Anthem and Butch Walker, in addition to performing on The Tonight Show, Conan, Letterman, and more. After a five-year studio hiatus, Malin returned with a bang in 2015, releasing a pair of albums within seven months of each other. Showcasing a newfound musical adventurousness that tipped its cap to the bass-driven grooves of The Clash and punchy brass of Motown, New York Before The War and Outsiders found Malin tying together all the disparate threads of his musical life like never before.

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)