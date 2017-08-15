Atlantic City gambling revenue down in July

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casino revenue in Atlantic City was down last month 2.7 percent compared to last year, but the seven remaining casinos saw a slight increase.

The remaining casinos, excluding the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal, saw a 3.9 percent increase. That includes an 18.5 percent increase in internet gambling. The casino’s take for the year through July was $1.417 billion, a 0.5 percent increase over 2016. The biggest percentage increase was posted by Resorts, up 14.4 percent to $20.4 million. Among internet gambling providers, the Golden Nugget’s take increased again, up nearly 69 percent to $6.2 million.