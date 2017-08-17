Christie tells Trump White House “NO” on coastal energy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie is telling the Trump administration that New Jersey is opposed to proposed natural gas and oil exploration off the state’s nearly 130-mile coast.

Christie tweeted Wednesday while on vacation in Italy that he’s “delivering on my promise” to tell the federal government “NO” on offshore exploration. The tweet came after Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin sent a letter Wednesday to the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in response to a request for comments on a proposed gas and oil leasing program. Martin says water off the state’s coast is home to birds, fish, mammals and plants that could be hurt by exploration. He also says the program could hurt the $44 billion tourism industry. Christie has opposed coastal drilling going back to 2010 .