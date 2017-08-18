Menendez, Pallone tout flood insurance reform legislation

UNION BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Five years after Superstorm Sandy devastated towns along the New Jersey shore, Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Frank Pallone want changes made to federal flood insurance that they say will reduce waste and delays.

The two Democrats have proposed legislation that caps annual flood insurance premium increases, holds FEMA to strict deadlines for payments to homeowners and pays for advanced flood mapping technology. Flood insurance legislation passed in 2012 is set to expire next month, and Pallone and Menendez want to add those and other reforms to a reauthorization. Menendez cited the case of a New Jersey family whose annual flood insurance premium rose from $600 to about $30,000 before it was corrected, due to a loophole in the flood mapping process.