dada – The Bluebird

Since the release of dada’s groundbreaking 1992 debut Puzzle, the trio has created an array of songs boasting progressive rock musicianship, dazzling vocal harmonies and melodic power pop layered with inspired psychedelic and experimental rock impulses.

Adding to the trio’s groundbreaking line of attack are the marathon-length shows that deliver on the promise that every performance is the only one of its kind. Two decades after the Los Angeles outfit embarked on its singular journey, singer-guitarist Michael Gurley, singerbassist Joie Calio and drummer Phil Leavitt are celebrating dada’s 25th anniversary.

https://www.facebook.com/dadatheband/

http://dadaforever.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)