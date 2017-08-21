Police: 15-year-old bicyclist killed in crash on Route 70

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are investigating a crash that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist.

Authorities say the crash occurred in Brick around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Drew Aponte was traveling across an intersection at state Route 70 on a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Kathleen Calabro, of Toms River. First responders at the scene tried unsuccessfully to revive the teen. Police say Calabro was not injured in the crash. Officials say Aponte was a student at Brick Memorial High School. Brick Acting Superintendent Dennis Filippone says students and staff are encouraged to visit counselors at the high school for support on Monday. Police are seeking witnesses to the crash. An investigation continues.