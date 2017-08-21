Police shoot, kill man following domestic disturbance

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute that also left two women injured.

Ocean County prosecutors say Brick police were called to the home around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They say arriving officers found the man outside the house armed with a handgun. The shooting occurred a short time later, but further details have not been disclosed. The man’s name has not been released. The two injured women were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries, though it wasn’t immediately clear how they were injured. It also wasn’t known if either one of them or the man lived at the home. No officers were injured in the confrontation. Authorities haven’t said what sparked the domestic disturbance.