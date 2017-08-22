NJ Transit spent $1M on Penn Station project ad campaign

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit spent more than $1 million on a digital advertising campaign this summer to inform riders about changes caused by a two-month repair project at Penn Station.

The campaign to promote a special website to inform riders about service disruptions cost about $300,000 more than the agency says it typically spends in a full year on marketing. Invoices detailing the expenses of $1,009,775 were provided to The Associated Press as part of a public records request. NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder says a “unique and multi-faceted communications plan was crucial” because of the impact on customers. Transit advocates say the campaign was effective, but some question why NJ Transit blames Amtrak as part of it. Amtrak owns Penn Station and was responsible for the project.