Rabbi accused of stealing school money takes temporary leave

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A rabbi accused of stealing money from a school he founded for children with special needs is temporarily stepping down from the institution.

The School for Children with Hidden Intelligence in Lakewood announced Tuesday that Rabbi Osher Eisemann is taking a leave of absence to focus on his case. The 60-year-old Lakewood man has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, misapplication of entrusted property, money laundering and misconduct by a corporate official. Authorities have claimed he misappropriated more than $630,000 in public tuition funds the school received. Eisemann is accused of stealing about $430,000 in public tuition money for a personal business venture. He also allegedly misappropriated an additional $200,000 in a money laundering scheme.