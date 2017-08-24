Former fugitive ordered held without bail in murder case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey murder suspect who was captured shortly after he was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives list has made his initial court appearance.

Walter Yovany Gomez was ordered held without bail Wednesday. He didn’t enter a plea to the murder and racketeering charges he faces. The FBI says Gomez and a co-conspirator in Plainfield struck Julio Matute in the head with a bat, sliced his throat and stabbed him in the back 17 times with a screwdriver because he was suspected of socializing with a rival gang. The co-conspirator was convicted in the May 2011 slaying. Gomez had been placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list in April. He was arrested Aug. 12 in Woodbridge, Virginia. Gomez’s attorney, Rocco Ciapparone Jr., declined comment Wednesday.