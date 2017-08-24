Police: Man arrested with cocaine before crossing bridge

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey have charged a New York man who they say was found with more than 20 kilograms of cocaine as he entered the George Washington Bridge.

The Record reports the 33-year-old Bronx man has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says the man was arrested Monday in Fort Lee. Officials say the man was stopped as he entered the lower level toll plaza of the George Washington Bridge. Police say the man was found with 7 kilograms of cocaine in a duffel bag sitting on the back seat of the car along with 16 kilograms in a hidden compartment. Prosecutors say the man is currently being held in Bergen County Jail.