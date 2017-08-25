New Jersey’s Stockton University removes bust of namesake

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Stockton University has removed a bust of its namesake, who signed the Declaration of Independence and owned slaves.

The bust of Richard Stockton was removed from the school’s library on Wednesday. President Harvey Kesselman tells The Press of Atlantic City the discussion about the school’s namesake has been ongoing for years. He says the timing of the removal is relevant in the wake of the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a letter to the campus, provost Lori Vermeulen wrote the removal is temporary and the bust will return with an exhibit that is being developed to show a historical perspective and allow meaningful dialogue. Stockton senior Sarah Amin says she thinks the removal is an overreaction.