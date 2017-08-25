Thieves strike Habitat for Humanity build for third time

DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are searching for thieves who they say stole $5,000 worth of tools from a Habitat for Humanity building site.

WABC-TV reports a Habitat for Humanity crew realized a locked storage unit had been broken into at the Deptford home on Thursday morning. Police say it’s the third time the site has been burglarized. This time, thieves stole a chop saw, pneumatic nailer and air compressor. Officials say thieves have taken about $5,000 worth of equipment from the house. The home is being built for a woman who served two tours overseas. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Gloucester County Anthony Isabella says the team will increase security at all of their sites. The investigation is continuing.