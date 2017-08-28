Noah Gundersen – The Sound

Noah Gundersen is the product of a lifetime of pushing boundaries and learning to craft his own perspective. His parents, although devoutly religious, encouraged a questioning of dogma and church hierarchy. They also instilled in him a love of music from an early age. Along with starting Noah on piano at age nine, Noah’s father taught him melody and tracked songs to a reel-to-reel tape recorder while Noah was growing up. Consequently, Noah started writing and recording himself at age 13, diving headlong into music, forming and leading bands, involving himself in the small but vibrant hardcore scene of Centralia, Washington, and writing prolifically all the while. After quitting his day job at 18 and spending a year living out of his car and on couches, playing small bars and coffee shops, Noah began to build a dedicated following and garner interest from the music industry.

Noah’s canon of albums and EPs delineates a clear path of growth from past works like his Family EP and his full-lengths Ledges and Carry the Ghost. Family, released in 2011, proved to be the endeavor that gained Noah’s songwriting skills acclaim on the national stage—the title track was featured on the TV shows Sons of Anarchy and The Vampire Diaries, while the song “David” was featured on the show The Following. Noah was also nominated for an Emmy for co-writing the tune “Day is Gone” for Sons of Anarchy. And recently, he’s opened up for internationally acclaimed, genre-spanning artists like Emmylou Harris, Beck, City & Colour, and Josh Ritter.

facebook.com/noahgundersenmusic

noahgundersenmusic.com

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)