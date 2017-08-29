Storm churns surf, rip currents along New Jersey shore

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Surf is up along the New Jersey shore because a storm is churning the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas.

A high rip current risk is in effect Tuesday along the New Jersey shore. Swimmers should obey lifeguards and use caution. A high surf advisory is in effect from Ocean County to the southern tip of New Jersey until Wednesday. A gale warning is in effect until Wednesday from Manasquan Inlet to Cape May. Forecasters are predicting powerful northeast wind gusts. Forecasters say spotty minor tidal flooding is possible during high tide and there is also a potential for locally heavy rain.