The Suburbs – Hey Muse

Founded in 1977, The Suburbs are recognized worldwide as among the original heroes of the “Minneapolis Sound”; a historic music era that saw the emergence of other bands like The Suicide Commandos, Prince, The Replacements and Husker Du. Led now by original keyboardist and singer Chan Poling, original drummer Hugo Klaers, and longtime saxophonists Max Ray (also of The Wallets), they are augmented by a supergroup of newcomers: Stevie Brantseg and Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitars, Steve Price on bass, Janey Winterbauer on backup vocals, Rochelle Becker on Bari Sax and Stephen Kung on horns and keys. Their last single “Turn The Radio On” was voted “Song Of The Year” by a poll of local music critics in the Mpls Star Tribune in 2013, and their brand new album “Hey Muse!” is already being played around the world and is described as, “the product of a seasoned band” (Chris Anderson, The Old Town Crier). The Suburbs continue to entertain at the highest level and remain one of the most creative and vital bands out there today, honoring their past and blazing into the future.

