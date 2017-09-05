Man charged with pepper-spraying rally volunteer

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he pepper-sprayed a volunteer at a sign-making event.

Twenty-two-year-old Morris May was arrested Sunday night after an altercation in Asbury Park earlier that evening. The Asbury Park Press reports police are still investigating the attack at the event — a sign-making event for a Monday “Stand Against Hate” rally. May denies the allegations, saying he acted in self-defense. The victim, 34-year-old Allie Koralik, says May was yelling and harassing volunteers. Koralik says that when she moved between May and the volunteers, he pepper-sprayed her. Koralik says she was able to rinse off the pepper spray and didn’t have medical treatment. May was released without bail and is set for a court date in October.