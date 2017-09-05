Town suspends beach fees on Labor Day for Harvey relief

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shore town has suspended beach access and parking fees and is instead asking Labor Day beachgoers to donate money for a Texas town that received catastrophic damage during Hurricane Harvey.

Belmar took the action on Monday, setting up collection boxes at beach access points. The money will go to the coastal Texas town of Rockport, which is similar in size to Belmar. Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty has said there are parallels to the damage sustained by Belmar during Superstorm Sandy and what Rockport has experienced. Doherty plans to personally deliver the collected donations to Rockport, traveling there on his own expense.