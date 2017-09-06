Tech firm disagrees with software allegations

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A technology company that has agreed to pay $3.5 million and change how it sells laptop computers as part of a settlement reached with federal officials and authorities in New Jersey and 31 other states says it “disagrees with the allegations” contained in complaints about its preloaded software.

Morrisville, North Carolina-based Lenovo said Tuesday it’s unaware of any instances of a third party exploiting vulnerabilities in the VisualDiscovery software to gain access to a user’s communications.

The VisualDiscovery software was installed on hundreds of thousands of laptops to deliver pop-up ads to consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission says Lenovo “compromised consumers’ privacy.”

The company notes it stopped preloading VisualDiscovery and worked with antivirus software providers to disable and remove it from consumers’ computers after learning of the issues. It says it’s pleased to “bring this matter to a close.”