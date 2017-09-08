The Latest: Meaning of ‘constituent’ argued in Menendez case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The definition of “constituent” is the next issue to be taken up at the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

The Democrat’s co-defendant, Salomon Melgen, lives in Florida. Menendez represents New Jersey. Melgen’s lawyer told jurors in his opening statement Thursday that the actions of a senator affect people all over the country and that his constituents can be anywhere. The government alleges that Melgen wasn’t a constituent and that he offered trips and campaign donations in exchange for Menendez’s political influence. The judge asked both sides to submit written arguments on the matter. The trial is recessed Friday and will resume with testimony Monday.