Transit agency sues ex-worker who called it ‘runaway train’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit has filed a lawsuit against a former compliance officer who told lawmakers he was fired for raising safety and other concerns.

The agency says in the lawsuit filed Thursday that Todd Barretta was actually fired for misusing a company car and failing at his job. Barretta told a joint legislative oversight committee last month the agency was a “runaway train.” He said he catalogued problems including inadequate staffing levels and failures to update outdated policies. Barretta’s attorney said in a letter to the agency none of his statements were false, misleading or otherwise inaccurate. The agency’s lawsuit alleges Barretta “set out on a campaign to malign NJ Transit and its leadership” after he was fired last month from his $175,000-a-year job. It seeks unspecified damages from Barretta.